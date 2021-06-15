Steelers star quiet on contract talks, pushing to make himself and team better

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday at Heinz Field.

Watch the video above to hear from linebacker T.J. Watt.

When asked about a long-term deal with the Steelers, Watt shot the question down.

“With respect to the process, I’m not going to be talking about any contract stuff today,” Watt said.

The linebacker finished second this past season in the defensive player of the year voting.

Watt is entering his fifth season in the NFL, all with the Steelers, and is scheduled to make just over $10 million this season after Pittsburgh exercised their option on the linebacker.