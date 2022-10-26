PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15.

Pittsburgh now has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man active roster or he will remain on the reserve/injured list for the rest of the season.

Watt suffered a pectoral injury in the regular season opener against the Bengals and has not played since.

The Steelers’ defense has struggled without Watt in the lineup, ranking 28th overall on the NFL.

Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III will miss the rest of the season after the window to activate him expired.

He has missed the entire season with a foot injury that he suffered in training camp.