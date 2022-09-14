PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

His performance, which included an interception return for a touchdown, helped Pittsburgh secure a thrilling 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Fitzpatrick also blocked the potential game-winning extra point, with no time left in regulation.

Fitzpatrick played all 100 defensive snaps in week one, plus four on special teams. He finished the game with a team-high 14 tackles, including 10 solo stops in the victory.