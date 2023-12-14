PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that pass rusher Alex Highsmith has been cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is no longer in concussion protocol.

Highsmith is officially listed on the injury report as questionable, but he is expected to play on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Highsmith was ruled out of last Thursday night’s loss to New England with a “neck injury.”

He was later placed in concussion protocol.

Pittsburgh teammate T.J. Watt likewise was cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday and is also expected to play against the Colts.

Pittsburgh will travel to Indianapolis for a nationally televised game against the Colts next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network.