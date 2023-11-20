PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed veteran safety Eric Rowe to the practice squad.

The team also signed safety Trenton Thompson to the active roster from the practice squad and placed defensive back Elijah Riley on the reserve/injured list.

Rowe is in his ninth season in the NFL. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition, to Philadelphia, he has spent time in the NFL with New England, Miami, and most recently Carolina.

Rowe has appeared in 100 career games while tallying five interceptions, two sacks, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.