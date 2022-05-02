PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed safety Domantae Kazee to a one-year free-agent contract.

Kazee spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys. He piled up 52 tackles, 4 pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions.

He previously spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kazee is expected to compete for playing time with Terrell Edmunds, who recently re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year free-agent deal.