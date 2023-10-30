PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the signing of linebacker Mykal Walker to the practice squad.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson was released from the practice squad.

Walker was most recently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, after spending time during the offseason and training camp with the Bears.

He was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Fresno State.

Walker spent three seasons in Atlanta, appearing in 49 games. He piled up 187 tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one sack and one fumble recovery.