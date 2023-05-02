PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the signing of veteran cornerback Chandon Sullivan to a one-year free-agent deal.

The 26-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in all 17 games with 10 starts for the Vikings, finishing the campaign with 59 tackles, seven passes defensed, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Prior to his stint with Minnesota, Sullivan began his career with the Eagles after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Georgia State.

He later spent three seasons with the Packers from 2019-21.

In five total seasons in the NFL, Sullivan has amassed 169 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.