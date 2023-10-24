PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the signing of tight end Scotty Washington and linebacker Caleb Johnson to the practice squad.

Washington has spent time with both the Bengals and Patriots and has appeared in one career NFL game.

He originally signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest.

He also spent part of the 2021 campaign on the Cincinnati practice squad.

Johnson signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

He finished the 2022 season with the Hurricanes, piling up 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Steelers also released offensive lineman Obinna Eze and tight end Noah Gindorff.

The Steelers host the Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.