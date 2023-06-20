PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and released wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Kwiatkoski is a Pittsburgh native and won the 2008 WPIAL football state championship during his time at Bethel Park High School before playing football at West Virginia.

The 30-year-old has played for the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons in his seven seasons in the league. In 89 games, he recorded 293 tackles with seven career sacks and two interceptions.

Miller, who was let go by the team, caught just one pass in his single game for the Steelers in 2021. He was sidelined in 2022 due to a season-ending shoulder injury and had recently signed a one-year contract extension in January.

The team also announced the signing of long-snapper Rex Sunahara, who most recently spent time with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.