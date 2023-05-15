PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed running back Alfonzo Graham.

The team announced the signing on Monday.

He was invited to rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis and earned a shot to sign with the team.

Graham is a product of Morgan State and played two seasons with the Bears in the college ranks.

For his college career, he piled up 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 233 yards and an additional score.

Last season, he amassed 1,150 yards and 8 touchdowns, winning the MEAC rushing title. He was also named First Team All-MEAC.

Following the season, he played in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and also took part in the HBCU Combine.