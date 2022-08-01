PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new four-year contract extension.

Agent Jeff Nalley confirmed the signing with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The new deal is worth $20 million and includes $12.5 million guaranteed.

Boswell is now tied with Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history.

For his career, Boswell has connected on 84% of his field goal attempts for his career. He has also made 231-245 extra points.

He originally signed with Pittsburgh in 2015.