Steelers sign head coach to contract extension

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin smiles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension.

Tomlin is entering his 15th season with the Steelers and is now under contract through at least 2024.

During his tenure, Tomlin has posted a 153-86-1 career record. He has the highest winning percentage for a head coach in team history.

Tomlin has won 8 of the 16 playoff games he’s appeared in, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII.

Pittsburgh qualified for the playoffs nine times under Tomlin and won the AFC North title seven times, including last season.