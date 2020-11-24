Steelers sign former Youngstown State standout to active roster

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Kevin Rader has been on the practice squad since the start of the 2020 season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Youngstown State University tight end Kevin Rader to the active roster.

Rader, who played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area, has been on the practice squad since the start of the 2020 season.

The former Penguin spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Rader was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, spending training camp with Green Bay that year.

While playing at YSU, Rader amassed 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns. He is best known for catching the game-winning touchdown pass in the national semifinals in a thrilling win over Eastern Washington.