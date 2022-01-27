PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Cardinal Mooney graduate John Simon to a Reserve/Futures contract on Thursday.

Simon signed with the Steelers practice squad this past December.

Simon is an eight-year NFL veteran and has previously spent time with the Titans, Patriots, Colts, Texans and Ravens.

He signed with Tennessee for training camp before later rejoining the team.

Simon played in two games with the Titans this past season.

In 99 career games, he has piled up 259 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions in eight seasons (2013-20).