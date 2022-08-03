PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Ohio State University standout running back Master Teague III.

The former Buckeye rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns during his college career. He also caught 11 passes for 118 yards.

Teague III played in 31 games at Ohio State and was a member of three consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two that advanced to the College Football Playoff.

He was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and was a third-team selection in 2019.

The Steelers also placed running back Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List.