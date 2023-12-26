PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith to the practice squad.

Agent Doug Hendrickson made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.

Smith played in one game for the Las Vegas Raiders this season but was waived on Nov. 22.

Prior to his stint with the Raiders, he also spent time with the New Orleans Saints. He was elevated to the active roster for one game but did not see any action.

He spent the 2022 season with the New York Giants, appearing in 13 games with 11 starts. He tallied 88 total tackles with one sack and one fumble recovery.

In 2021, he played for three teams including the Cowboys, Packers, and Giants.

Smith was originally selected with the No. 34 overall pick by Dallas in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

For his career, Smith has appeared in 88 NFL games, piling up 626 total tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.