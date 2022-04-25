PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety Terrell Edmunds agreed on a one-year contract on Monday.

According to reports, the deal is worth $2.5 million.

The Steelers drafted Edmunds in the first round back in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.

He was a restricted free agent this offseason.

Edmunds started all 17 games for the black and gold this season, posting 89 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

In four years with the team, he has started 60 of 64 games he played in.

Edmunds has five career interceptions.