PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed offensive tackle Dylan Cook. The team made the announcement on Thursday.

The 25-year-old free agent stands 6’6″ and weighs 305 pounds.

Cook signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last year and spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad.

He played two seasons at the University of Montana and made 23 starts at right tackle for the Grizzlies.

Cook was recruited out of high school as a quarterback and spent two seasons at Montana State University Northern. He played eight games for the Lights as a redshirt freshman and completed 11 of 18 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 177 yards and scored three times on the ground in 2017.