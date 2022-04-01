PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed safety Karl Joseph to a one-year contract.

Joseph spent the bulk of the 2021 regular season on the Steelers’ practice squad but also appeared in two games with Pittsburgh, finishing with two tackles in limited action.

A former first-round draft pick of the Raiders, Joseph played the 2020 season with the Browns. He started eight games with Cleveland, finishing the season with 66 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

He has played in 65 career games, starting 49, and has 296 tackles, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.