PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers signed eight players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

They are all players that the team released during final roster cuts.

The team signed offensive linemen William Dunkle, John Leglue and Ryan McCollum, defensive lineman Carlos Davis, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, safety Elijah Riley and wide receiver Cody White.

All teams are able to sign 16 players to the practice squad this year.

The Steelers will open the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 on the road in Cincinnati.