PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the signing of wide receiver Cody Chrest on Thursday.

Chrest is a product of Sam Houston State University, where he earned All-WAC honors twice during his college career.

He was previously signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.

Last season at Sam Houston State, Chrest caught 36 passes for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

In three seasons in the college ranks, Chrest caught 131 passes for 1,715 yards and nine touchdowns.