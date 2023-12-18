PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of Saturday’s week 16 game against the Bengals with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement on Monday.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury in Saturday’s loss in Indianapolis.

In addition, veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward remains in concussion protocol.

The Steelers are 7-7 on the season and will host the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh, which has lost three straight games, is currently out of the AFC playoff mix