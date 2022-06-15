PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking four-year contract extension.

The new deal makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. It is reportedly worth more than $18.4 million per season with $36 million guaranteed.

The former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins piled up 124 tackles last season with two interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Fitzpatrick was dealt from Miami to Pittsburgh in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Steelers.