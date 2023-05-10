PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding a rookie minicamp this weekend.
It all starts on Friday and will mark the first time that the seven-member Steelers’ draft class is practicing together.
The newest Steelers’ additions to the roster will wear the following jersey numbers with their new team in Pittsburgh.
- LT Broderick Jones – 77
- CB Joey Porter Jr. – 24
- DT Keeanu Benton – 95
- TE Darnell Washington – 80
- LB Nick Herbig – 51
- CB Cory Trice – 27
- OL Spencer Anderson – 74