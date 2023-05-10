PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding a rookie minicamp this weekend.

It all starts on Friday and will mark the first time that the seven-member Steelers’ draft class is practicing together.

The newest Steelers’ additions to the roster will wear the following jersey numbers with their new team in Pittsburgh.

  • LT Broderick Jones – 77
  • CB Joey Porter Jr. – 24
  • DT Keeanu Benton – 95
  • TE Darnell Washington – 80
  • LB Nick Herbig – 51
  • CB Cory Trice – 27
  • OL Spencer Anderson – 74