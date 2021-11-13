Steelers’ Roethlisberger ruled out for Sunday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The team made the official announcement Saturday evening.

Mason Rudolph is expected to make the start on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger has started all eight games for the Steelers this season, completing 196-299 passes for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Steelers and Lions will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.