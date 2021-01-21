Steelers reportedly interview former Browns’ head coach for offensive coordinator

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Cleveland. Jackson is tackling a disturbing problem thats not always visible. Jackson and his wife, Michelle, have launched a foundation to support organizations that combat human […]

PITTSBURGH, Pa.(WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have interviewed former Cleveland Browns’ Head Coach Hue Jackson for their offensive coordinator position.

Jackson has not coached in the NFL since being fired by Cleveland in October of 2018.

In three seasons with the Browns, Jackson led the team to a 3-36-1 record. After losing his job with the Browns, he returned to Cincinnati as an assistant coach to finish out the season.

The Steelers are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Randy Fichtner.