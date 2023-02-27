PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the signing of Jamir Jones to a one-year contract.

He spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh after being claimed off waivers from Jacksonville on Sept. 1.

Jones played in all 17 games with the Steelers last season, finishing with seven tackles, one pass defense and three special teams tackles.

He also began the 2021 season with the Steelers, but also played for the Rams and Jaguars that year.

The linebacker has played in 32 career games in the NFL after originally being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans following the 2020 NFL Draft.