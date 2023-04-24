PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Miles Boykin to a one-year deal.

He was acquired by Pittsburgh off waivers from Baltimore in 2022.

Boykin appeared in 16 games with one start for the Steelers last season. He finished the campaign with two receptions for 11 yards.

He played primarily on special teams, finishing the season with 10 tackles, including a team-high nine solo tackles and one assist.

Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, he played three seasons for the Ravens. He was selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his stay in Baltimore, he amassed 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.