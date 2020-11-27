Steelers, Ravens matchup moving from Sunday afternoon

This is the second time this year that the Steelers have had a game moved due to the opposing team dealing with coronavirus issues

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is being moved from Sunday to Tuesday night.

Ravens-Steelers being tentatively moved from Sunday to Tuesday night, per @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

The game was originally supposed to be played on Thanksgiving night, but due to over a dozen players testing positive for the coronavirus on the Ravens roster, the game was moved to Sunday.

Due to more positive tests and the Ravens not being allowed back to the team facility until Monday, the league was forced to move the game again.

