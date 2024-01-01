PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The National Football League has officially announced the game day/time for the week 18 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The AFC North clash will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 pm.

The game will be televised on WYTV-33.

The Steelers are currently 9-7 overall on the season. They remain in the hunt in the AFC playoff picture.

The Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC with a record of 13-3 overall.

Pittsburgh topped Baltimore 17-10 in the first meeting on Oct. 8.