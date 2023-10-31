PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters on Tuesday that he will play on Thursday night against the Titans.

He’s battling a rib injury that he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville.

“Great faith in Kenny that if he’s able to play, he’ll play,” Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “If he feels like he’s not able to perform and do his job he’ll tell us.”

Pickett revealed the key to getting a struggling Steelers offense back on track.

“Execute,” Pickett said. “It’s not about scripting [plays], it’s not about anything … It’s about us playing and being better than we’re doing right now. It’s not where it needs to be. It has to get better.”

The Steelers and Titans will meet Thursday at 8:15 p.m. The game will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.