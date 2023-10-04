PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said he intends to play this week after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a knee injury.

Pickett was limited in practice on Wednesday after head coach Mike Tomlin said the second-year quarterback was “scheduled to participate in some level.”

The team is categorizing the injury as a “bone bruise” and Pickett said he felt good after the limited participation in practice on Wednesday.

“I’ll be ready to go Sunday,” Pickett said to the media after practice.

Also on the injury report is former Warren Harding standout James Daniels, who did not practice after missing last week’s game with a groin injury.

The Black and Gold will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on WKBN-27.