PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted tight end Rodney Williams to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

Pittsburgh also signed wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and tight end Noah Gindorff to the practice squad.

Williams spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Steelers’ practice squad. The Steelers are in need of depth at the tight end position thanks to a hamstring injury to Pat Freiermuth.

Fitzpatrick began the season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster on Sept. 14. He was later released on Oct. 2.

Gindorff originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State this year. During his college career with the Bison, he tallied 44 receptions for 522 yards and 12 touchdowns.