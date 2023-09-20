PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially promoted defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad to the active roster.

He was among Pittsburgh’s final cuts at the 53-player roster deadline, then re-signed to the practice squad.

Fehoko spent the previous three seasons with the Chargers after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start.

The 26-year old has played in 23 career games, starting 12, and has 36 career tackles, including 15 solo tackles.

Pittsburgh likewise claimed running back Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers also signed wide received Duece Watts to the practice squad. He originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane following the 2023 NFL Draft.