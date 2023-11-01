PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially activated defensive tackle Cameron Heyward from the reserve/injured list.

He will return to the lineup for Thursday night’s home game against Tennessee.

Heyward has been out with a groin injury since the season-opening loss to San Francisco.

The Ohio State product has played in 184 career games with the Steelers and has not missed significant playing time since 2016.

The Steelers and Titans will kick off on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. The game will be streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.