PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick told reporters on Thursday that he will return from injury on Sunday in Buffalo.

He’s been out since suffering a knee injury in a loss in Indianapolis.

Fitzpatrick, who was recently voted to the Pro Bowl, has played in just ten games this season due to multiple injuries.

He has amassed 64 total tackles and has not recorded an interception this season.

The Steelers and Bills will kick off the AFC Wild Card game on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.