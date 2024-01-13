BUFFALO, New York (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday has officially been postponed and will be played on Monday, Jan. 15.

New York state governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

The wildcard matchup was originally set for 1 o’clock on Sunday, but snow and freezing temperatures have forced the NFL to make the move.

The U.S. National Weather Service had previously issued a winter storm warning for the Buffalo area from 1 a.m. ET Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday. Accuweather forecasts one to two feet of snow in Orchard Park from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.

Kickoff is now set for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 and will still air on WKBN-27.