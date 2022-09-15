PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed linebacker T.J. Watt on the reserve/injured list with a pectoral injury.

He suffered the injury in Sunday’s season-opening win over the Bengals and will miss at least the next four games. Multiple published reports say he will be out for approximately six weeks.

Watt received second and third opinions from medical personnel, and it was deemed that he did not require surgery.

The Steelers also signed outside linebacker David Anenih off the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans. He has been added to Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster.

Anenih was originally signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played college football at the University of Houston, where he played in 56 games, starting 29. He had 99 career tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, seven passes defended, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.