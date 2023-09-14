PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially placed defensive tackle Cam Heyward on injured reserve as part of a series of roster moves made on Thursday.

Heyward underwent groin surgery on Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.

The Steelers also promoted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad to the active roster.

Pittsburgh also made multiple practice squad moves, signing cornerback Luq Barcoo and running back Greg Bell. The team also placed safety Josiah Scott on the Practice Squad/Injured List and released cornerback Anthony Brown.

“Obviously, losing Cam is significant, but that’s what team is about,” said coach Mike Tomlin. “Replacing Cam is not a one-man job man, it is a multiple-man job and a coach’s job because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players.”

Fitzpatrick was signed by the Steelers to a Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2022 season.

He was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was also on the Titans practice squad in 2022, playing in one game. Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games.

Barcoo began the season on the practice squad but was released earlier this week. Barcoo was signed to a one-year contract this offseason. Prior to signing with the Steelers, he played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL.

Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has also spent time in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn’t see action.

Bell was signed by the Steelers at the start of the season and released from the practice squad earlier this week. He originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.