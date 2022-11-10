PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed kicker Chris Boswell on the reserve/injured list with a groin injury.

The 2017 Pro Bowler will miss at least the next four games.

The team also activated safety Damontae Kazee from the reserve/injured list.

Now in his eighth year in the NFL, Boswell has connected on 12 of 16 field goal attempts, with a long of 59-yards. He has also successfully converted all nine of his extra point attempts.

Pittsburgh signed Matthew Wright on Wednesday to serve as kicker with Boswell out.

Kazee has been out of action since the start of the season with a forearm injury.

He signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in May, and previously played for the Falcons and Cowboys.

In his five seasons, Kazee has 238 tackles, 12 career interceptions and seven forced fumbles.