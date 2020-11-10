Steelers place Ben Roethlisberger, 3 other players on COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Pittsburgh won 24-19. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as well as three other players.

The players are offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams. All will be isolated for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.

The team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday evening.

This does not mean that the players tested positive for the coronavirus. The team is not permitted to disclose if a player tests positive for the virus.

The Steelers played the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The Cowboys canceled practice planned for Wednesday.

