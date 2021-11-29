Steelers place All-Pro linebacker on reserve/COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Watt played in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, after missing the previous game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip and knee injury.

Watt has started nine games this season and has 12.5 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The game will be televised on WKBN-27.

PIttsburgh is currently 5-5-1 on the season.