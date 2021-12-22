PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed linebacker Devin Bush on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier on Wednesday, the team also placed linebacker Marcus Allen and tackle Zach Banner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bush has played in 13 games for Pittsburgh this season, starting in all of them. This season, Bush has amassed 66 total tackles, with two sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Steelers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on WKBN-27.