PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have released linebacker Jamir Jones just two months after re-signing him in February.

Jones appeared in 17 games for the Steelers last season, playing primarily on special teams.

He finished the season with 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

He originally signed with Pittsburgh in 2021 out of Notre Dame. After he was released by the Steelers he went on to spend time with both the Rams and Jaguars, before returning to Pittsburgh.

During his two-year career, Jones has played in 32 games. He has 12 tackles, and one pass-defense.