PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers released running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on Thursday.

McFarland spent time on the Reserve/Injured List earlier this year and has only played in three games for Pittsburgh this season.

He was originally selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland.

McFarland has played in 17 career games for the Steelers. He has 42 carries for 146 career rushing yards. He also has 11 receptions for 87 yards.