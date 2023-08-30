PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released punter Braden Mann on Wednesday.

The roster move comes just one day after NFL rosters were required to be cut down to 53.

He appeared in two preseason games for the Steelers and averaged 46.8 yards per punt.

His release means that Presley Harvin will remain Pittsburgh’s punter to start the season.

Mann was originally claimed off waivers this offseason from the New York Jets. He has played in 43 career games, including all 17 in 2022.

He has posted a career 45.5-yard average over three seasons.