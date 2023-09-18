PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on the reserve/injured list.

That means that they will miss at least the next four games for Pittsburgh.

Johnson is battling a hamstring injury that he suffered in the season-opening loss to San Francisco. He tallied three receptions for 48 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter. Last season, he led the Steelers with 86 receptions for 882 yards.

McFarland is battling a knee injury. In week one against the 49ers, he caught a pair of passes for 11 yards but did not record a carry.

The Steelers also elevated running back and former Pitt standout Qadree Ollison from the practice squad ahead of Monday night’s game against Cleveland.

He was signed to the Steelers practice squad prior to the regular season and will return to the practice squad following the game.

The 26-year-old Ollison appeared in three games for the Cowboys last season but did not record any carries.

He previously spent three seasons with the Falcons after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In four seasons in the NFL, Ollison has tallied 158 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

In four seasons in the college ranks at Pitt, Ollison piled up 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had three receiving touchdowns.