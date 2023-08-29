PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially reduced their roster cuts to trim the roster to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Among those released by the Steelers include veteran tight end Zach Gentry, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

In four seasons, Gentry played in 40 games and tallied 39 career receptions for 303 yards.

The Steelers also parted ways with safety Tre Norwood, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh likewise cut defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition, the team released cornerback Luq Barcoo, running back Greg Bell, receiver Jordan Byrd, receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, linebacker David Perales, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Trenton Thompson, running back Xazavian Valladay, cornerback Chris Wilcox and tight end Rodney Williams.

The Steelers also officially announced the trade of offensive lineman Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans.