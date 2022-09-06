PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have decided who will be the successor to Ben Roethlisberger and start at quarterback to open the NFL season.

After weeks of silence, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Mitchell Trubisky will be the starter for their week 1 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ohio native started all three preseason games for the Steelers, which they won. Trubisky signed a free agent deal with the Steelers in March.

Last season, Trubisky was the backup behind Josh Allen in Buffalo.

The former #2 overall draft pick threw for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns along with 37 interceptions during his 4 seasons with Chicago. He helped the team reach the postseason twice.

According to the team’s depth chart, the Steelers 2022 NFL Draft first round pick, Kenny Pickett will serve as the backup. Mason Rudolph is listed as the third string quarterback.

The game against the Bengals will be on Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m. on WKBN-TV.